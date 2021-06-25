Two dead in Clifton motorcycle crash

Odessa – The Delaware State Police have arrested an Ocean Pines man after he left the scene of a crash yesterday afternoon. The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday July 9, 2021 as a 2015 BMW 428, being operated by a 61-year-old Camden-Wyoming woman, was traveling northbound on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) in the left lane approaching Exit 136 with Middletown Odessa Road (SR299). A 2003 Nissan Sentra, being operated by Luke A. Sichau, 25 of Ocean Pines, MD, was traveling northbound on SR1 in the right lane next to the BMW. The Sentra began to merge into the left lane of travel and collided with the right side of the BMW causing the BMW to travel off of the west side of the roadway and into the grass median where it began to enter into a slide. The BMW then struck the back face of the guardrail positioned on the east side of SR1 southbound and roll overtop of the guardrail. The BMW then came to a stop on its roof in the grassy area between the guardrail and the southbound travel lanes of SR1. During the collision, a 92-year-old female passenger, who was unrestrained and seated in the right rear seat of the BMW, was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest partially within the southbound left thru lane.