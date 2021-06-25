Two dead in Clifton motorcycle crash
Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that at approximately 1:30 a.m., on June 25, 2021, Clifton Police responded to the area of mile marker 2.4 on Route 3 East in Clifton, New Jersey upon report of a motorcycle collision. Richard Stuart, Jr., 23-years-old of Passaic, New Jersey, was operating a 2011 Suzuki GSXR, with Raquel Prada-Galvez, 24-years-old of Clifton, New Jersey as a passenger, when Mr. Stuart, Jr. lost control of the motorcycle. Subsequently, a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, also traveling eastbound, lost control and struck a median. The operator of the Toyota was not injured. Mr. Stuart, Jr., and Ms. Prada-Galvez were pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.www.shorenewsnetwork.com