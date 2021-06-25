Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, NJ

Two dead in Clifton motorcycle crash

By Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that at approximately 1:30 a.m., on June 25, 2021, Clifton Police responded to the area of mile marker 2.4 on Route 3 East in Clifton, New Jersey upon report of a motorcycle collision. Richard Stuart, Jr., 23-years-old of Passaic, New Jersey, was operating a 2011 Suzuki GSXR, with Raquel Prada-Galvez, 24-years-old of Clifton, New Jersey as a passenger, when Mr. Stuart, Jr. lost control of the motorcycle. Subsequently, a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, also traveling eastbound, lost control and struck a median. The operator of the Toyota was not injured. Mr. Stuart, Jr., and Ms. Prada-Galvez were pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Passaic, NJ
Accidents
County
Passaic County, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
Clifton, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Person
Richard Stuart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Clifton Police#Accident#Suzuki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia

Magnolia – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last night near Magnolia. The collision occurred around 8:39 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 as a 2005 Chrysler Sebring being operated by a 24-year-old female from Millsboro was traveling southbound on Bay Road (SR1) just south of Trap Shooters Road in the left lane. An unknown passenger vehicle was traveling southbound just in front of the Sebring in the right lane. That passenger vehicle briefly crossed the center line into the left lane before crossing back over into the right travel lane. This action caused the 24-year-old female operator to veer to the left and exit the east side of the roadway before steering back to the right and reentering the left travel lane. The Sebring operator overcorrected to the left and again exited the east side of the roadway where it entered the grass median that separates SR1 northbound and southbound lanes. The Sebring continued in a southeasterly direction as it rotated in a counterclockwise direction and entered the left travel lane of SR1 northbound. The Sebring then struck the front left side of a 2014 BWM SW being operated by a 26-year-old Waldorf, MD man.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

One dead after car lost control on Kirwood Highway

Wilmington- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on eastbound Kirkwood Highway (Route 2) at Milltown Road. On July 09, 2021, at approximately 7:46 a.m., a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Kirkwood Highway in the right lane from the intersection of Milltown Road. A Ford Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Kirkwood Highway from the area of Woodmill Drive. For reasons unknown, its operator lost control, proceeded across the center concrete median and into the eastbound lanes of travel. The Fusion continued traveling out of control until the passenger side of the Fusion struck the front of the F-150.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Driver charged after fatal crash in Odessa that killed 61-year-old woman

Odessa – The Delaware State Police have arrested an Ocean Pines man after he left the scene of a crash yesterday afternoon. The collision occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday July 9, 2021 as a 2015 BMW 428, being operated by a 61-year-old Camden-Wyoming woman, was traveling northbound on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) in the left lane approaching Exit 136 with Middletown Odessa Road (SR299). A 2003 Nissan Sentra, being operated by Luke A. Sichau, 25 of Ocean Pines, MD, was traveling northbound on SR1 in the right lane next to the BMW. The Sentra began to merge into the left lane of travel and collided with the right side of the BMW causing the BMW to travel off of the west side of the roadway and into the grass median where it began to enter into a slide. The BMW then struck the back face of the guardrail positioned on the east side of SR1 southbound and roll overtop of the guardrail. The BMW then came to a stop on its roof in the grassy area between the guardrail and the southbound travel lanes of SR1. During the collision, a 92-year-old female passenger, who was unrestrained and seated in the right rear seat of the BMW, was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest partially within the southbound left thru lane.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Police find woman dead in Columbus alley

COLUMBUS, OH -A woman has been found dead in an alley in Columbus and police suspect foul play. Today, July 11, 2021, at 6:18 am, officers responded to an unknown complaint in the rear of 543 S. Terrace Ave. A passerby saw a body lying in the alley. Upon arrival,...
Pennsauken Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Possible child luring incident under investigation in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – On July 5, 2021 at approximately 12:50 pm the Pennsauken Police Department received the report of a suspicious incident on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. It was reported that the driver of a vehicle shouted for a 10-year-old juvenile to come to his vehicle. The juvenile left the area and returned home. The vehicle left the area in an unknown direction and was described as a newer model silver sedan.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Teen shot on Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On July 11, 2021, at approximately 3:49 a.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for discharging. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Police searching for D.C. gunman driving this car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location...
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Teen charged for shooting outside cigarette outlet store

Newark- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old male, of Newark, DE, for felony assault and weapons charges following a shooting last Thursday. On Thursday, July 01, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Cigarette Outlet located at 13 Salem Village Square, Newark, for a shooting investigation. Troopers determined two male suspects were approached by a 19-year-old female victim inside the store and engaged in a verbal altercation. Once outside the store, one suspect walked to his vehicle parked in the fire lane and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then began firing at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to her lower extremity.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

70-year-old charged with murder in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING – A 70-year-old man is charged with murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, following a neighborhood dispute, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:24 a.m.,...
Myrtle Beach, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Arrest made in weekend shooting murder in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A suspect is in custody after shooting and killing his victim in Myrtle Beach last night. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Shadow Antonio Graham, 30, of Darlington, in connection to the shooting that occurred around 7:30 P.M., Saturday, July 10 on 14th Avenue South. Sadly, the victim did not survive his injuries.
Rahway, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for Rahway boy

RAHWAY, NJ – The New Jersey State Police and Rahway Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Sebastian Rios, 2, of Rahway, N.J. and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, also of Rahway, N.J. Yasemin and Sebastian are believed to have been abducted by Sebastian’s father, Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J. earlier today. Tyler is believed to be operating a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates W421713. Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Deli robbery suspects sought by police

Philadelphia, PA – On June 29, 2021 at approximately 4:20 AM, the suspects were captured on surveillance video checking door to closed businesses in. the 600 block of South 4th. Street. The suspects gained entry to the Wholesome Deli & Grill located at 630 S. 4th Street through the basement bilco doors. The suspects ransacked the basement office and took cash from the register.
Wildwood, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Wildwood beach bag thief caught and charged

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ – North Wildwood Police took a report of a bag that was stolen from a chair on the beach at 12th avenue on Monday, July 5, 2021 at approximately 12:11 PM. Officers canvassed the area for the suspect and observed him walking off of the beach at 16th Avenue.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Three children charged for D.C. armed carjacking

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy