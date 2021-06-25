Camden drug dealers indicted for murder of overdose victim

Newark- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old male, of Newark, DE, for felony assault and weapons charges following a shooting last Thursday. On Thursday, July 01, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Cigarette Outlet located at 13 Salem Village Square, Newark, for a shooting investigation. Troopers determined two male suspects were approached by a 19-year-old female victim inside the store and engaged in a verbal altercation. Once outside the store, one suspect walked to his vehicle parked in the fire lane and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then began firing at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to her lower extremity.