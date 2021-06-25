Camden drug dealers indicted for murder of overdose victim
CAMDEN, NJ – A Burlington County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Tareese Brown, 31, of Ablett Village in Camden, charging him with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), 10 counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), 10 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), and two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).