Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, NJ

Camden drug dealers indicted for murder of overdose victim

By Charlie Dwyer
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAMDEN, NJ – A Burlington County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Tareese Brown, 31, of Ablett Village in Camden, charging him with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), 10 counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), 10 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), and two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
Medford, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Murder#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Police#Superior Court#Club House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Gunman indicted for Mount Laurel medical office shooting and murder

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ – Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a Burlington Township man has been indicted for fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient inside a Mount Laurel medical office last summer. A Burlington County Grand Jury returned the indictment today against Bruce Gomola Jr., 52, charging him with Murder (First Degree), Aggravated Assault (Second Degree), and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree).
Camden, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

New Jersey man wrongfully accused of double murder released from prison

TRENTON – Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Director Carolyn Murray of the Attorney General’s Conviction Review Unit (CRU) announced that the CRU today secured a court ruling vacating the conviction of a man who is serving a 60-year prison sentence for a 2004 double homicide in Camden, N.J. It represents the first time that such an action has been taken by the CRU, which was formed by the Attorney General in 2019 as one of the nation’s first statewide conviction review units.
Plainfield, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Two shot, one killed in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A shooting in Plainfield that left one person dead and another hospitalized yesterday is under active investigation, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Department Officer–in-Charge David M. Guarino jointly announced Saturday. The deceased victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jennifer Vorn of King...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Teen shot on Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On July 11, 2021, at approximately 3:49 a.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road for discharging. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 19-year-old male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Two shot sitting in car in Mifflin Township

COLUMBUS, OH – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that left two people in serious condition last night in the Columbus suburb of Mifflin Township. The FCSO is investigating a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the area of Agler Road and Purdue...
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Heroin dealer selling out of Pine Lake Park arrested

MANCHESTER, NJ – On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 3:40 pm, officers of the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, arrested Alexander Laboy, age 22, of Absecon NJ, following a motor vehicle stop and roadside investigation. Members of the Manchester Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a motor vehicle stop...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

70-year-old charged with murder in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING – A 70-year-old man is charged with murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, following a neighborhood dispute, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:24 a.m.,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspected murderer in Dallas John Doe case arrested

DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Police Department has announced an arrest in Saturday night’s murder of an unidentified victim. On July 10, 2021, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had died from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim. The motive is unknown at this time.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Teen charged for shooting outside cigarette outlet store

Newark- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old male, of Newark, DE, for felony assault and weapons charges following a shooting last Thursday. On Thursday, July 01, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Cigarette Outlet located at 13 Salem Village Square, Newark, for a shooting investigation. Troopers determined two male suspects were approached by a 19-year-old female victim inside the store and engaged in a verbal altercation. Once outside the store, one suspect walked to his vehicle parked in the fire lane and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then began firing at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to her lower extremity.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Dad shot on I-70 with baby in back seat

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting that occurred on I-70 that sent a dad who was driving with his baby in the back seat to the hospital. According to police, on Sunday, at 3:52 pm, officers responded to the area of Brice Rd. & I70 on the report of a black car shooting at a silver car.
Albany, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Two teenagers shot on State Street in Albany

ALBANY, NY – Police in Albany are investigating a shooting on State Street which sent two teenage boys to the hospital. On Sunday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that two 15-year-old males entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds to their legs. “Through...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Police find woman dead in Columbus alley

COLUMBUS, OH -A woman has been found dead in an alley in Columbus and police suspect foul play. Today, July 11, 2021, at 6:18 am, officers responded to an unknown complaint in the rear of 543 S. Terrace Ave. A passerby saw a body lying in the alley. Upon arrival,...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

85-year-old Freehold man admits to deadly hit and run

FREEHOLD – An 85-year-old man admitted his role in the 2018 death of a fellow Asbury Park resident, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Johnny Westbrook, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 9, 2021, to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor. He faces up to 10 years in prison, with 8.5 years parole ineligibility, when he returns for sentencing on August 19.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Police searching for D.C. gunman driving this car

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location...

Comments / 5

Community Policy