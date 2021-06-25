Cancel
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BanColombia

On June 7, 2021, BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 12, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BanColombia has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.92% at current price levels.

Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

