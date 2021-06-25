A Look Into Summit Materials Price Over Earnings

According to Zacks, “Generac is well poised to benefit from a diversified business model and higher market penetration, driven by an aging power infrastructure. It established a new business entity, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. An extended footprint in the clean energy market, with the Chilicon Power buyout, bode well. The Deep Sea Electronics acquisition will help Generac advance its product roadmap with the evolution of the world’s electrical grid. However, stiff competition from diversified industrial companies, and high research and development expenses are concerning. Tense Sino-U.S. trade relations and export restrictions amid the pandemic pose headwinds. Its clean energy business is partially dependent on favorable government policies and subsidies. This, in turn, hinders its growth potential to some extent.”