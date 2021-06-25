Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

A Look Into Summit Materials Price Over Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the current session, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is trading at $36.81, after a 1.80% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 5.69%, and in the past year, by 123.30%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit Materials Inc#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$15.67 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.75 billion and the lowest is $15.60 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.
StocksBenzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Fastenal Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said the Wall Street analysts do not like Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST). Of the 16 analysts that cover it, only three have it as a buy. The company is going to report earnings on July 13 and Worth expects it to do well, so he is a buyer of the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “. Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into BorgWarner's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) fell by 0.17%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt BorgWarner has. Based on BorgWarner's balance sheet as of May 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $3.71 billion and current debt is at $51.00 million, amounting to $3.76 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.75 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.00 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 131,083 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Generac is well poised to benefit from a diversified business model and higher market penetration, driven by an aging power infrastructure. It established a new business entity, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. An extended footprint in the clean energy market, with the Chilicon Power buyout, bode well. The Deep Sea Electronics acquisition will help Generac advance its product roadmap with the evolution of the world’s electrical grid. However, stiff competition from diversified industrial companies, and high research and development expenses are concerning. Tense Sino-U.S. trade relations and export restrictions amid the pandemic pose headwinds. Its clean energy business is partially dependent on favorable government policies and subsidies. This, in turn, hinders its growth potential to some extent.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “. Avaya stock opened at $26.43...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For First Republic Bank

In the current session, First Republic Bank Inc. (NYSE:FRC) is trading at $193.98, after a 4.04% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 1.68%, and in the past year, by 81.70%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksBenzinga

Why ToughBuilt Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are trading higher by 48% at $1.07 after the company reported first-half sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year. ToughBuilt Industries designs and distributes home improvement and construction product lines under the brand name TOUGHBUILT. Among ToughBuilt's product line are tool...
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE: XOP). Kevin O'Leary likes Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) in the long-term. Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is the next one to break out. Degas Wright...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$3.050 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.00. 115,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,400,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99. FLR...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Baidu

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $181.33 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 5.56% to $8.34 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 194.0K shares is 9.97% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
StocksBenzinga

Understanding Macy's's Unusual Options Activity

Macy's (NYSE:M) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $18.36 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy