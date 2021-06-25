Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Prince Was Never Afraid of Any Band. Then He Created the Time

By Elias Leight
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1990, Prince, who was as competitive as he was virtuosic, made a rare admission of vulnerability: “To this day, [the Time] are the only band I’ve ever been afraid of.”. Prince had initially helped nurture the Time, a group of crack musicians from his hometown of Minneapolis that he...

www.rollingstone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander O'neal
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Music Video#S Band#Time#Grand Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

31 New Songs Out Today

JIM JAMES - "SEASONS" (STEVE MILLER BAND COVER) Part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary SC25 singles series, Jim James has given the Steve Miller Band's 1969 song "Seasons." "Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support," says Jim. "It's been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world...so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly's big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before...but is now one of my all time faves too."
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Prince cover band plays Sat. in Winona

Hurry Back is back. COVID canceled countless concerts and celebrations, but Hurry Back Productions’ Highway 61 concert series is returning on Saturday, hosting Prince-endorsed cover band Chase and Ovation for an outdoor concert at the Lake Park Bandshell in Winona. A slate of more shows is planned for the fall.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Top 50 American Bands of All Time

While our friends across the pond may try to argue otherwise, rock 'n' roll is an inherently American creation. Many of the most successful artists in the genre’s history were born and bred in the U.S.A. But who is the greatest American rock band of all time?. Assembling a list...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Secret History of the ‘WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER’

The video starts with an enthusiastic preteen girl stampeding onstage in a jewel-toned V-neck to an infectious pop beat, inexplicably holding a jumbo-sized pencil. “Dear Elle, he’s a lucky guy/I’m like gonna cry/I’ve got tears coming out of my nose,” she belts off-key, before she’s immediately followed by a bevy of other preteen and teenage girls, also clad in jewel-toned T-shirts, all grabbing the comically oversized pencil, belting out the lyrics of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s opening number, “Omigod You Guys,” with varying degrees of volume, pitch, and enthusiasm. After stumbling through what exists of the choreography — mostly, walking around in circles and forming a row — a girl wearing a blonde wig and a bright pink cardigan struts out, playing Elle Woods, the character originated by Reese Witherspoon.
Rock MusicNYS Music

Merged Pop-Punk Band RODERIK Release “You’ll Never Know”

RODERIK, the Long Island pop-punk/post-hardcore band, debuted a new single titled “You’ll Never Know.” This is the band’s second single and the latest in a series of new tunes the band will be releasing this year. The band name, RODERIK, derived from Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House...
Maine StatePosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Billie Eilish, The Maine, Muse, +More

It's another week jam-packed with new music releases. Every week we talk about the new alternative music releases. Whether it's albums, singles, or remastered albums, we cover it all. If you want to hear the latest alternative music, make sure to check out Sunday Studio Cuts every week on WRRV. At 10 p.m. each Sunday, Taylor plays the newest music that you normally wouldn't hear on air.
Theater & Dancekasu.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

See the Wallflowers Perform ‘Exit Wounds’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

The Wallflowers performed three songs from their just-released new album Exit Wounds for CBS This Morning’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”. Performing inside a Los Angeles mechanics garage, Jakob Dylan and company showcased “Roots and Wings,” “The Dive Bar in My Heart” and “I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)” from their latest LP, the band’s first album in over nine years.
Safford, AZgilavalleycentral.net

Battle of the Bands best is Borrowed Time

SAFFORD — Some heat, some humidity, even a sudden thunderstorm couldn’t stop the music. The Double R Communications Battle of the Bands returned to the Gila Valley Saturday, which proved to be the right time for Borrowed Time, the band that was crowned this year’s champion. “I’ve worked my whole...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN 'Never Thought It Was Cool' To See Other Bands 'Wasted While They're Performing'

SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green spoke to The Metal Mixtape about the importance of making his health a priority while spending so much time on the road with his band. "I think it's hand in hand, man," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I've noticed so many artists, as far as older artists that I admire, taking care of themselves, and it really was an inspiration to me. I mean, even artists who are in completely [different] genres of music, like Sting or Lionel Richie or Sammy Hagar, they all look fantastic for their age, and they're still playing music and still able to do their thing. And I always idolized that. I never thought it was cool that people were dying young who were musicians… I always thought this was not cool at all — to go out on stage and be completely messed up."
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
MusicantiMUSIC

The Band Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson said during an interview this past week that he sees no way for Rush to exist again following the death of Neal Peart, but he is open to working with Geddy Lee again. Lifeson made the comments during an appearance on the SiriusXM show Trunk Nation...
Charles City, IAkchanews.com

One-Time Performance for Charles City Municipal Band This Weekend

For the first time since 2019, the Charles City Municipal Band will perform for a live audience when it takes the stage for their Fourth of July concert in Central Park. If fans have been waiting for the band’s return, first-year Band Director Justin Adam says don’t miss this Sunday night’s performance.
Musicmiamivalleytoday.com

The Piqua Civic Band goes on an ‘Adventure in Space and Time’

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band blasts off for its concert on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts. The concert, titled “An Adventure in Space and Time,” explores great music from the best science-fiction movies and television shows. The band’s special guest for the evening will be trumpet player, Eric Knorr, performing a classic Herbert L. Clarke solo and “As Time Goes By.” Other selections will include music from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Back to the Future,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Doctor Who,” “E.T.,” and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy