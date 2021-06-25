Prince Was Never Afraid of Any Band. Then He Created the Time

SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green spoke to The Metal Mixtape about the importance of making his health a priority while spending so much time on the road with his band. "I think it's hand in hand, man," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I've noticed so many artists, as far as older artists that I admire, taking care of themselves, and it really was an inspiration to me. I mean, even artists who are in completely [different] genres of music, like Sting or Lionel Richie or Sammy Hagar, they all look fantastic for their age, and they're still playing music and still able to do their thing. And I always idolized that. I never thought it was cool that people were dying young who were musicians… I always thought this was not cool at all — to go out on stage and be completely messed up."