Richmond, CA

A DUI crash killed 66-year-old Gary Styles in South 37th Street (Richmond, CA)

Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

On Thursday, 66-year-old Gary Styles, a resident of Oakland lost his life while others sustained injuries in a DUI accident on South 37th Street.

The fatal incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. at the Carlson Boulevard intersection in which two cars were involved. On arrival, police found that Styles was pinned in an Acura sedan and they rescued him from the wreck with hydraulic tools and transported him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of AUDI showed signs of impairment. Officials believe that the Audi was northbound on Carson Boulevard when it t-boned the Acura as it went through the intersection. The four occupants of Audi also suffered injuries as a result of the crash, but they are all expected to survive. Two of them, including the driver were taken to a hospital with injuries.

An investigation is underway at this time.

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

