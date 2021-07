Jennifer Cheon Garcia loves telling stories, and acting has been the perfect vehicle for her to do that. Over the course of her career, Jennifer has been a part of a wide variety of projects, and she brings something special to every role she plays. Most people will know her best from playing Ivory in the TV series Van Helsing. Although she was acting long before the show came out, in a lot of ways being a part of the project has been a major break for her career. Van Helsing is officially coming to an end, but Jennifer’s fans will be happy to know that her next project is already in the works. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Cheon Garcia.