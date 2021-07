I am writing to share why I support Jonathan Bingle to serve as my city councilman. As a mother of school-age children, I have realized how important our local leadership is. Jonathan Bingle has lived in the local Spokane area his entire life. He, like many of us, has seen the struggle with homelessness continue to grow. As a husband and father, public safety is also a very important concern of his. He will support our local police both with funding and the resources they need to protect us. He is also concerned with the local housing crisis and will fight for the interests of the local citizens.