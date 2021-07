Many of us have heard that legislating is like making sausage, but most of us have never made sausage. Enter the Biden-Senate $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal — roads, bridges, rail, transit, broadband, power grid upgrades, water and more. This is the hard infrastructure that we have long been aware needs fixing, plus a few 21st-century extras, and it provides millions of jobs. Now that a group of bipartisan senators has reached a compromise on what is in the package and how to pay for it, most Americans may think that’s the end of the discussion.