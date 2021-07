Filmmaker Adam Leon has been quietly carving out a peculiar niche in his cinematic efforts. Though his marvelous debut feature, 2012’s Gimme the Loot, and its follow-up, 2016’s Tramps, had plotlines, both films primarily concerned with following young people as they lope around New York City. Leon pleasantly nudged the drama to the background and let his naturalistic dialogue and the charm of his chosen actors pull focus.