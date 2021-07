A decade after the release of Scott Weiland’s memoir Not Dead and Not for Sale, Dark Pictures and Orian Williams have acquired the rights for a film about the late musician. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paper Heart will be written by Dark Pictures’ co-founder Jennifer Erwin. It will chronicle Weiland’s rise as the frontman of Stone Temple Pilots, and later, Velvet Revolver, as well as his struggles with drug addiction. Weiland co-wrote Not Dead and Not for Sale with David Ritz in 2011, four years before he died of an accidental overdose at the age of 48.