Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

A massive protocluster of merging galaxies in the early universe

By Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmillimeter galaxies (SMGs) are a class of the most luminous, distant, and rapidly star-forming galaxies known and can shine brighter than a trillion Suns (about one hundred times more luminous in total than the Milky Way). They are generally hard to detect in the visible, however, because most of their ultraviloet and optical light is absorbed by dust which in turn is heated and radiates at submillimeter wavelengths—the reason they are called submillimeter galaxies. The power source for these galaxies is thought to be high rates of star formation, as much as one thousand stars per year (in the Milky Way, the rate is more like one star per year). SMGs typically date from the early universe; they are so distant that their light has been traveling for over ten billion years, more than 70% of the lifetime of the universe, from the epoch about three billion years after the big bang. Because it takes time for them to have evolved, astronomers think that even a billion years earlier they probably were actively making stars and influencing their environments, but very little is known about this phase of their evolution.

phys.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxies#Mass#Universe#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

The Milky Way –”Our Galaxy Formed Around Oldest Surviving Stars in the Universe”

“These pristine stars are among the oldest surviving stars in the Universe, and certainly the oldest stars we have ever seen,” said astronomer Louise Howes currently at Lund University, who was a member of a 2015 team along with the University of Cambridge who discovered stars that date from before the Milky Way Galaxy formed, when the Universe was just 300 million years old.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Astronomyarxiv.org

An XMM-Newton Early-type Galaxy Atlas

Nazma Islam, Dong-Woo Kim, Kenneth Lin, Ewan O'Sullivan, Craig Anderson, Giuseppina Fabbiano, Jennifer Lauer, Douglas Morgan, Amy Mossman, Alessandro Paggi, Ginevra Trinchieri, Saeqa Vrtilek. The distribution of hot interstellar medium in early-type galaxies bears the imprint of the various astrophysical processes it underwent during its evolution. The X-ray observations of...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Studying the merging cluster Abell 3266 with eROSITA

J. S. Sanders, V. Biffi, M. Brüggen, E. Bulbul, K. Dennerl, K. Dolag, T. Erben, M. Freyberg, E. Gatuzz, V. Ghirardini, D. N. Hoang, M. Klein, A. Liu, A. Merloni, F. Pacaud, M. E. Ramos-Ceja, T. H. Reiprich, J. A. ZuHone. The galaxy cluster Abell 3266 is one of the...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Supercritical dusty BH growth in the early Universe

Supermassive black holes (with $\mathrm{M_{BH} \sim 10^9 M_{\odot}}$) are observed in the first Gyr of the Universe, and their host galaxies are found to contain unexpectedly large amounts of dust and metals. In light of the two empirical facts, we explore the possibility of supercritical accretion and early black hole growth occurring in dusty environments. We generalise the concept of photon trapping to the case of dusty gas and analyse the physical conditions leading to dust photon trapping. Considering the parameter space dependence, we obtain that the dust photon trapping regime can be more easily realised for larger black hole masses, higher ambient gas densities, and lower gas temperatures. The trapping of photons within the accretion flow implies obscured active galactic nuclei (AGNs), while it may allow a rapid black hole mass build-up at early times. We discuss the potential role of such dust photon trapping in the supercritical growth of massive black holes in the early Universe.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Deeply Compelling” –Weird Existence of Primordial Black Holes in the Early Universe

Astronomers studying the motions of galaxies and the character of the cosmic microwave background radiation came to realize in the last century that most of the matter in the universe was not visible. About 84 percent of the matter in the cosmos is dark matter, much of it located in halos around galaxies. It was dubbed dark matter because it does not emit light, but it is also mysterious: it is not composed of atoms or their usual constituents like electrons and protons.
Astronomyastrobites.org

Colossal strands of galaxies are spinning through the Universe

Authors: Peng Wang, Noam I. Libeskind, Elmo Tempel, Xi Kang, Quan Guo. First Author’s Institution: Leibniz-Institut für Astrophysik Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Status: Published in Nature Astronomy [open access], available on arXiv. Galaxy clusters are huge objects, typically containing thousands of galaxies, each of which contains hundreds of billions of stars....
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of the Whale Galaxy and Pup Galaxy

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. NGC 4631 is a spiral galaxy that lies 25 million lightyears away and appears edge-on when seen from Earth. It is located in the Canes Venatici constellation and is often referred to as the Whale Galaxy, due to its similarity in shape to the aquatic mammal.
Astronomyarxiv.org

X-ray Constraints on the Hot Gas Content of Early-type Galaxies in Virgo

We present a systematic study of the diffuse hot gas around early-type galaxies (ETGs) residing in the Virgo cluster, based on archival {\it Chandra} observations. Our representative sample consists of 79 galaxies with low-to-intermediate stellar masses ($M_* \approx 10^{9-11}\rm~M_\odot$), a mass range that has not been extensively explored with X-ray observations thus far. We detect diffuse X-ray emission in only eight galaxies and find that in five cases a substantial fraction of the detected emission can be unambiguously attributed to truly diffuse hot gas, based on their spatial distribution and spectral properties. For the individually non-detected galaxies, we constrain their average X-ray emission by performing a stacking analysis, finding a specific X-ray luminosity of $L_{\rm X}/M_* \sim 10^{28}{\rm~erg~s^{-1}~M_{\odot}^{-1}}$, which is consistent with unresolved stellar populations. The apparent paucity of truly diffuse hot gas in these low- and intermediate-mass ETGs may be the result of efficient ram pressure stripping by the hot intra-cluster medium. However, we also find no significant diffuse hot gas in a comparison sample of 57 field ETGs of similar stellar masses, for which archival {\it Chandra} observations with similar sensitivity are available. This points to the alternative possibility that galactic winds evacuate the hot gas from the inner region of low- and intermediate-mass ETGs, regardless of the galactic environment. Nevertheless, we do find strong morphological evidence for on-going ram pressure stripping in two galaxies (NGC 4417 and NGC 4459). A better understanding of the roles of ram pressure stripping and galactic winds in regulating the hot gas content of ETGs, invites sensitive X-ray observations for a large galaxy sample.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

'Supra-massive' population of more than 100 black holes is discovered orbiting our own galaxy - each with a mass of about 20 times that of the Sun, study finds

A cluster of more than 100 black holes has been discovered orbiting the Milky Way by astronomers, who say they each has a mass 20 times that of the sun. The dense stellar objects sit inside Palomar 5, a 10-billion-year-old collection of stars that orbits around the Milky Way about 80,000 light years from the Earth.
Boulder, COucar.edu

Early humans escaped worst impacts of massive volcanic eruption

A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but the uneven climatic impacts meant that early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects. A new study, led by Rutgers University with co-authors from the National Center...
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

Scientists solve 40-year mystery of Jupiter’s X-ray aurora

The decades-old mystery of how Jupiter produces a burst of X-rays every few minutes has been solved by scientists. The X-rays are part of the giant planet’s aurora – bursts of visible and invisible light that occur when charged particles interact with the planet’s atmosphere. While a similar phenomenon occurs...
SciencePhys.org

New method to measure loss of signal in far-infrared instruments

After carefully observing dim objects in the night sky, you don't want to waste any precious signal on its way from the telescope dish to the detector. But in the case of far-infrared astronomy, it's not as easy as it sounds to transport the signal efficiently. In fact, it's even an endeavor to measure the exact amount of signal that gets lost. Scientists from SRON and TU Delft have now found a new, easier way to determine the signal loss. In the process they designed a signal-carrying microstrip for the DESHIMA-2 instrument that loses only 1 in 4,900 photons. The results are published in Physical Review Applied.
AstronomyPosted by
TheStreet

SOFIA Observes Rare Accretion Flare On Massive Protostar

COLUMBIA, Md., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared data obtained by SOFIA was crucial for studying an outburst from a massive protostar in the iconic Cat's Paw Nebula that is now glowing at 50,000 times the luminosity of the Sun. Even though the birth of stars is hidden from the...
Astronomytucson.com

New analysis by UA researchers can't quite rule out life on Saturn moon

Despite some recent headlines you may have read, scientists from the University of Arizona did not discover alien life on one of Saturn’s moons. But they didn’t exactly not discover it, either. In a new study published in Nature Astronomy, researchers from the UA and Paris Sciences & Lettres University...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Could You Survive Going Into or Living in a Black Hole?

There are many ways to die in space, from burning up on Venus, to freezing on Mars, being exposed to the vacuum of space, to being struck by an asteroid crash or a gamma-ray burst. Basically, outer space is a terrifying place and there's not much we could do to avoid any of these fates. One phenomenon, a black hole, might hold the record for "most horrifying, yet fascinating, way to die in space." Here's a look at what happens when you first encounter a black hole, and how you might survive and even thrive after such an awful encounter. First:
IFLScience

Mystery Behind Jupiter’s Spectacular X-ray Auroras Has Been Solved

Four decades since their discovery we finally understand what’s powering the spectacular X-ray auroras of Jupiter. These light shows are bright, brief, and happen regularly every few minutes. And yet, they release hundreds of gigawatts of power, enough to power our whole civilization for a few instants. Now, for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy