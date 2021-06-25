EGEB: Chemical giant buys nearly half of huge 1.5 GW Dutch offshore wind farm
BASF will buy 49.5% of Vattenfall's 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands. Home energy efficiency upgrade company Sealed raises $16 million in Series B funding.