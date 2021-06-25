EGEB: Chemical giant buys nearly half of huge 1.5 GW Dutch offshore wind farm

CHANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Trina Solar has formally joined the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge. This once again underlines the company's commitment to helping to limit the rise in the global temperature to 1.5°C through its own actions to reduce emissions. Trina Solar has committed itself to being a global energy transformation leader and to promote global sustainable development, and to achieve the goals of carbon neutrality.