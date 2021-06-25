Cancel
EGEB: Chemical giant buys nearly half of huge 1.5 GW Dutch offshore wind farm

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASF will buy 49.5% of Vattenfall’s 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands. Home energy efficiency upgrade company Sealed raises $16 million in Series B funding. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

