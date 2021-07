If there is one thing to know about Warren Haynes, it is that he and his band Gov’t Mule strive to create an inimitable experience for their audience at every show. There is no pretense or filler. When one experiences Warren, they get the artist in his entirety – solid, thought-provoking songwriting, decades of experience slung over his shoulder, and his clear, evocative voice blending sublimely into and through his Les Paul.