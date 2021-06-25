Flash Flood Watch continues over much of Chicago area into Saturday

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms are expected to form over the north Cascade mountains of Washington late this afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain in steep terrain where drainages and fire burned areas could be overwhelmed with water runoff. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * From 2 PM PDT this afternoon through this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in a dangerous and sudden wall of water which will be hazardous to anyone in its path. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events.