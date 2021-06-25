Cancel
Park City, UT

Deer Valley hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on June 30

By TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 16 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — Deer Valley Resort, in partnership with the People’s Health Clinic, will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is available for anyone currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nomi Health will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires one dose. The option to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine will also be available, and Nomi Health will assist in scheduling the follow-up appointment and location to receive the second dose. *Anyone ages 12-17 will be set up for the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

All vaccines will be available at no cost to the participant.

“Even though Summit County has a very high vaccination rate, Deer Valley is hoping to reach our staff, the extended area workforce and community members that haven’t yet been able to receive their vaccine,” said Chris Lampe, Deer Valley’s Vice President of Human Resources in a statement. “The Park City community relies greatly on tourism and with the summer season ramping up, we are happy to offer an easily accessible vaccination clinic for those who work and live nearby, so we can stay safe and stay open.”

Appointments are not mandatory but highly encouraged to help us manage the vaccine supply. Walk-in’s will be accommodated as doses are available. Call the Deer Valley Human Resources Office at 435-645-6537 to make an appointment.

Nomi Health’s mobile vaccine clinic will be set up in parking lot 5 along Doe Pass Road in Deer Valley’s Snow Park base area. The attached map shows the route in which visitors can access the mobile clinic by car or foot.

