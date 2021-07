Iggy Azalea found herself in hot water over Blackfishing allegations this the weekend, but she's not having any of it. The controversy started after the rapper dropped the music video for her latest single, "I Am The Stripclub." In one particular scene, Azalea dons a black wig in a club while surrounded by a bevy of seductive male dancers, and some fans were left thinking she was Blackfishing — an accusation that someone is using makeup or other methods in an attempt to appear more ethnically Black.