SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Speaking in certainties about 2021-22 season (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 16 days ago
In this episode, recorded June 22nd, 2021, Alex covers what is known about the upcoming 2021-22 season for Syracuse and the American Hockey League. She discusses this from a few different angles. She starts with players who, barring an off season trade, are still under contact with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including potential captain Daniel Walcott, forwards Simon Ryfors, Gabriel Fortier, and Gage Goncalves, defenseman Alex Green, and goalies Hugo Alnefelt and Amir Miftakhov. She also covers where those players under contract probably will end up. She then takes a look at what the team’s schedule is looking like, including the five guaranteed home game dates the AHL has granted the Crunch, and what Syracuse’s newly reunited North Division is projected to look like (Dear Canada: Please open the border). She then finishes with a peak at the AHL’s scheduling accomplishments for 2022-23. (Hint: The league will finally have an even schedule across all of its teams and divisions!)

Community Policy
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

Person
Daniel Walcott
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Kraken Expansion Draft: Who could be taken from the Buffalo Sabres

There will be slim pickings for the Seattle Kraken to take from the Buffalo Sabres. In the lead-up to the Seattle Kraken’s NHL Expansion Draft, we here at the Kraken Chronicle will look at all 30 teams and who could be taken from each. In this edition, we take a look at the Buffalo Sabres.
Syracuse, NYtimestelegram.com

Syracuse University: Carrier Dome will be at full capacity in 2021-22. What to know

There's another positive sign sporting events are moving closer to pre-pandemic operations around Central New York. Syracuse University — the largest NCAA Division I school in Central New York — announced Friday plans to allow full capacity in the Carrier Dome this fall with no social distancing. The move means there will be no capacity restrictions during football season, and fans can attend games regardless of their vaccination status.
NHLFingerLakes1

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Discussing how the AHL, Crunch have shaped the Tampa Bay Lightning (podcast)

In this episode, Alex takes a look at how the American Hockey League and the Syracuse Crunch have shaped the Lightning. There’s a reason 24 players currently on the Lightning’s roster have at least some AHL experience in their pasts. The league offers players a bridge between juniors/college and professional hockey, unique challenges that create growth as both a player and a professional, and, when needed, the opportunity to get a career back on track. All 24 players Alex looks at experienced the AHL through at least one of those situations.
NHLFOX Sports

Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of his death Thursday from a member of Watson’s family. A Pittsburgh Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at his home in St. Michaels, Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed.
NHLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Final NHL Stanley Cup Game on NBC Attracts 3.6 Million Viewers

The NHL ended its 16-year partnership with NBC after Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. The league is moving to ESPN and WarnerMedia, increasing its media rights fee to more than $625 million per year. ESPN and TNT will divide the upcoming Stanley Cup broadcasts.
NHLNHL

Kraken to play first game Sept. 26 against Canucks in preseason

WHL arenas will host expansion team; Climate Pledge Arena to open mid-October. The Seattle Kraken will play their first NHL game Sept. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason. It will take place at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Washington, home of the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey...
NHLtheScore

Joel Bouchard named coach of AHL's San Diego Gulls

Joel Bouchard has left the Montreal Canadiens organization. The Anaheim Ducks announced Friday that Bouchard will be the new head coach of their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. Bouchard guided the Laval Rocket to an 83-67-24 record over the past three campaigns. Last season, the Rocket won the Canadian...
NHLdefendingbigd.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile: Corson Ceulemans

Team: Brooks Bandits (AJHL) Stats: 8 games played, 4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points, 8 PIMs (AJHL) NHL Central Scouting ranking: 14th (North American skaters) Comparable NHL player: Jakob Chychrun / Mikhail Sergachev. When it comes to scouting and evaluating prospects it is always important to factor in a player’s...
NHLYardbarker

2021 NHL Entry Draft- Top 10 OHL Prospects

While there may not be a household name like a Quinton Byfield or a Jamie Drysdale in this year’s draft, the Ontario Hockey League still have a number of quality prospects that will once again take centre stage at the NHL Entry Draft. This season was unpredictable as there isn’t...
Footballgoeags.com

2021-22 FOOTBALL Roster (as of 6/30/21)

Head Coach Aaron Best on Ulm: “He was at our camp, and getting our eyes on individuals is paramount. It’s important to have those in-person conversations, and we determined that he is driven. You can see it in his eyes when he speaks. He’s out to prove himself, and he has a great upside. He can play outside or inside at receiver, and has good length. He has the body type that allows him to go up and get 50-50 balls. He reads a lot of books and is very wise beyond his years.”
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks hire Joel Bouchard as AHL head coach

The Anaheim Ducks announced a new AHL coach, hiring Joel Bouchard to lead the San Diego Gulls. Bouchard replaces the outgoing Kevin Dineen, who took over as Gulls head coach when Dallas Eakins was promoted to the NHL club. Ducks GM Bob Murray released a statement on the change:. "We...
NHLsandiegouniontribune.com

Gulls replace Kevin Dineen as coach with Joel Bouchard

Bouchard led Montreal’s AHL affiliate the past three seasons; Dineen out after two pandemic-shortened years. Six days shy of his second anniversary as coach of the San Diego Gulls, Kevin Dineen has been replaced by Joel Bouchard. The Anaheim Ducks announced the change for their primary development team Friday morning....
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

From Russia with love: Successful KHL season could relaunch Wideman's NHL career

Every morning as Chris Wideman left for work, there was a warm car waiting in the cold Russian winter. “Eugene would be waiting outside the apartment,” Wideman said. “Biggest smile on his face. He’s a huge hockey fan. Basically stays up all night, watches NHL games. And then he’d be, ‘Did you see so and so?’”
NHLhockeybuzz.com

2021 NHL Draft Class - Tier III - Mason McTavish

The penultimate chapter of the 2021 NHL Draft Class series – and the first chapter in Tier III – will focus on Mason McTavish, the Switzerland-born Canadian center. You may be asking yourself: “Why is McTavish in Tier III? I think he’s pretty good. He should be in Tier II.” Just think of these tiered rankings like Whose Line Is It Anyway?: this is the series where the tiers are made up and the order doesn’t matter.
NHLNHL

2021 NHL Draft: Top players not selected in 2020

Son of former Coyotes forward Doan among those with second chance. The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with profiles and other features. Today, a look at players passed over in the 2020 NHL Draft who could be selected this year. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

