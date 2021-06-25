Stillwater child killed after being run over by a car

Stillwater police say a young child has died after crawling under a car Thursday night.

Officers say they responded to a call saying a pedestrian accident involving a child and arrived on the scene around 8:20 p.m.

The on-scene investigators found out a 2-year-old child had crawled under a stopped vehicle in its driving path. The driver was not aware the child was under the vehicle when they began to drive away.

The driver then stopped once they realized they hit something and began lifesaving efforts on the child.

The child was transported to Stillwater Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

