King Global Acquires Property Group in Newfoundland’s Gander Gold Belt Region

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Global Ventures Inc. [TSXV: KING, OTC: KGLDF, FSE: 5LM1] reported it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Chapel Island property located in central Newfoundland. The addition of the Chapel Island property brings King’s total land holding in central Newfoundland to 4,144 ha. King’s land holdings located in one of the most active gold exploration jurisdictions in North America, the Gander Gold Belt Region of Newfoundland, Canada.

#Gander#Newfoundland#Nickel#Mining#King Global Ventures Inc#Kgldf#Fse#Coaker#Dunnage Corridor
