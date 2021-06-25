Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Excessive heat warning in effect for North County

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzxay_0af7RxOG00

–The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for parts of the state which goes into effect Sunday at 10 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday at 9 p.m.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 are possible in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, including North County communities, as well as Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains, and the Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range and Antelope Valley.

The NWS warns that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. They advise that the public be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Underground is predicting a high temperature of 92-degrees on Friday, 103 on Saturday, 107 on Sunday, and 104 on Monday.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Excessive Heat Warning#Weather Underground#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week

–Hot temperatures are on their way to Paso Robles again this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high temperature is expected to be just 88-degrees, and Tuesday’s is 99, but by Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week, Paso Robles and North County should see triple-digit temps. Monday should see some clouds but then clear skies are expected throughout the rest of the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy