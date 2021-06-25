Cancel
Ripples from port delays spreading to impact booming China-Europe rail freight

By Sam Whelan
theloadstar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pearl River Delta port congestion has triggered another spike in volumes and rates for China-Europe rail freight, causing delays and equipment shortages. Last month, the number of trains rolling along Silk Road tracks continued the double-digit growth experienced so far this year: 1,357 train trips carrying 131,000 teu, up 31% and 40%, respectively, year on year, according to China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

