Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckean County, PA

PennDOT Elk/McKean County Maintenance Work Schedule for the Week of June 28, 2021 – July 02, 2021

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk/McKean County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 14-June 18, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

wesb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckean County, PA
City
Smethport, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Elk County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mckean County, PA
Government
Elk County, PA
Government
City
Ludlow, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Montmorenci#Highland Area State Route#Elk Co#Ecms#Ia Construction Co#Potter Counties#Boroughs#State Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 1

Community Policy