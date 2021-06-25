Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is retiring and stepping down from his position, the university says. His last day will be June 30. “To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”