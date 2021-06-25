Configurable automotive LDOs include functional safety features

Keep your elderly parent connected to emergency services with the Black+Decker goVia HOME emergency response devices. This wearable collection comes in 3 models: Classic, Wireless, and Fall Detection. They ensure your loved one gets the help they need in the event of an accident. What’s more, Classic has a range of 1,300 feet from the base station device and connects to a landline. Meanwhile, the Wireless model covers a range of 600 feet and operates on the included nationwide AT&T network. So you won’t need to connect it to a landline service. Finally, the Fall Detection model automatically detects a fall and can monitor its impact. It can then automatically connect to emergency operators without a landline. All of the models are wearable and include waterproof help buttons. Give your loved ones their independence while ensuring your peace of mind with the goVia HOME.