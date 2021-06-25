Cancel
Configurable automotive LDOs include functional safety features

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTMicroelectronics has introduced a pair of LDOs with eight selectable fixed-output voltages and diagnostic features for functional safety, and high thermal performance. Each has three pins that allow the output to be set to 0.8, 1.2, 1.5, 1.8, 2.5, 2.8, 3.3 or 5V “more accurately than with an external voltage divider using three external selection pins – the output is within ±2% of the nominal value,” according to the company. Output is up to 200mA and they are qualified to AEC-Q100.

