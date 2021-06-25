Penn Yan police warn scammers are targeting grandparents by claiming a relative needs bail money

Penn Yan police are warning residents of a scam targeting grandparents, where some is calling to claim a grandchild is in jail and in need of bail money.

One of the ways to convince targets of the idea is that the person arrested might be embarrassed and and doesn’t want to tell anyone.

They will then give instructions on how to wire the money to “bail” the person out.

Residents should never give bank information over the phone.

This scenario is a scam and if someone believes they are a victim they should call their local police department.

