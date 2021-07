Vale's estimated seaborne exports from Brazilian ports in June totaled 22.88 million mt, down 1.1% on the month and 6% on the year, respectively. This took January-June volumes to 126.88 million mt, up 9.2% on the year. Vale is targeting iron ore production of 315 million-335 million mt in 2021. Based on an estimate that Vale will sell around 23 million mt of its output into domestic customers, this would indicate the miner has sold around 43% of its tons available for export. Maintenance works at Tubarao is scheduled for the second half of July, which may further slow exports.