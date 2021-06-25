Preserving the cabin

The Sioux Rapids Area Historical Assn. received a grant from the Buena Vista County Community Foundation last year to jump start the ‘Saving Abner Bell’s Cabin’ project. The concrete has been poured and will eventually support a building to house Abner Bell’s Cabin. The membership appreciates and thanks the BVCCF for the grant that allowed them to move forward with this worthwhile project. Left to right: JoAnn Dubois, Bev Morris, Vicki Jensen, Diane Althaus, Rusty Smith, Ginny Smith, Marlene Hansen.