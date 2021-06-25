Cancel
Providence, RI

A Night Out at Providence’s Roller Disco

By Edelinda Baptista
Cover picture for the articleRoller Disco, on Thursday and Friday evenings at the BankNewport City Center in Providence, is a judgement-free zone. During my first time at the Roller Disco on Thursday, June 10, I made friends with several clumsy folks who I witnessed fall to the ground, and in return I learned where I can purchase my own fancy roller skates. This is also an ideal place to go on a date, just be wary of holding hands and possibly falling if one of you loses balance. I fell victim to this with my novice boyfriend.

