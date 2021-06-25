AMBA Honors Year’s Top Mold Builder and Tooling Trailblazer

Ray Coombs, founder and President of Westminster Tool Inc. in Plainfield, CT, was named the 2021 Mold Builder of the Year by the American Mold Builders Association (AMBA). The organization also announced that Wepco Plastics, based in Middlefield, CT, received the Tooling Trailblazer of the Year award. The awards were presented during AMBA’s annual conference on June 22 to 24 in Grand Rapids, MI. As part of the awards program, sponsored by Progressive Components, they each received a $5,000 endowment for continuing education in mold building, to be presented to the educational institution of the recipient's choice.