Customize Your Drillship in Volanoids' Latest Update

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: Videos
mmorpg.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolcanoids, the steampunk survival shooter currently in in Steam Early Access, has received an update which will allow you to customize your drillships. Read on for details. If you’re unfamiliar with Volcanoids, it describes itself as survival shooter set in a steampunk environment. You’re dropped off on an island currently being ravaged by volcanic explosions. To survive, you’ll have to take control of your drillship and head underground beneath the volcanoes. You’ll find blueprints for upgrade and more as you work to gather resources and survive.

www.mmorpg.com
