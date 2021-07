The owner of tax preparation businesses in Downtown and in Homestead has been indicted on charges of tax and wire fraud along with one of his former employees. A grand jury handed up a 15-count indictment Tuesday against Brian A. VanDusen, 51, of Webster Avenue in the Hill, who owned EasyTax Returns in Warner Center, Downtown, and on East Eighth Avenue in Homestead. A separate indictment names Jessica Washington, 34, of Pittsburgh, who worked at Mr. VanDusen’s companies as a tax preparer and is accused of filing false returns.