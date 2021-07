Heidi Russell found out yesterday that she was the latest and final winner of Colorado's $1 million vaccine drawing. The shock is still settling in. “This prize will be so helpful in raising four kids,” Russell said. “When I told my daughter yesterday, her first comment was, ‘yes, my college is paid for.’ But I also look forward to helping others and serving others with this money. I don't know if there's a big enough word to say, thank you. But with that being said, thank you, Governor Polis. I appreciate this.”