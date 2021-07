Daniel Quinn-Shea’s airlines cancel his flights to Lisbon during the pandemic. But Ovago, his online agency, is taking its time with a refund. Q: I booked four airline tickets from Seattle to Lisbon from Ovago, an online travel agency in December 2019. As our travel date approached last May, I became concerned about our flights, so I contacted our airlines (Air Canada and Lufthansa). A representative told us that our flights had been canceled and that I needed to talk to Ovago about a refund.