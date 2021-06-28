Cancel
New Kent County, VA

10842 White Dogwood Dr, New Kent, VA 23140

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis immaculate move-in ready home in Oakmont Villas is sure to impress! Located on the edge of the Brickshire community, you get that spacious country club feel without the cost! Also spacious on the inside with a nice formal dining room, custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings, and large bedrooms. Relax on the upgraded stamped concrete patio enhanced with a sturdy covered gazebo to shield from the elements. The kitchen is open to an eat-in area and the family room. Looking for a nice home away from the hustle & bustle? You should check this place out!

