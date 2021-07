People in India who have been inoculated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may not be eligible for the European Union’s “green pass” scheme, according to reports. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognises four Covid-19 vaccines: Comirnaty (BioNTech-Pfizer), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna and Vaxzevria (Oxford-AstraZeneca). Covishield, which is the branding for the AstraZeneca shot produced in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), has been granted emergency use listing by the World Health Organisation but it is yet to be approved by the EMA. The EU’s drug regulator told The Wire it has not yet received an approval application for...