2021 Wimbledon women's odds, picks, predictions: International tennis expert fading Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty will fulfil a childhood dream when she plays in Saturday's Wimbledon final but Karolina Pliskova stands in her way of achieving a more significant one. Barty is attempting to win her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Pliskova is driven more by proving to her "brutal critics" she was right in sticking to her style of play rather than alter it radically as the former world number one dropped out of the top 10. Whatever happens on Saturday a return to the top 10 beckons for the 29-year-old world number 13 but for the keen angler the catch of the day would be her first Grand Slam title.