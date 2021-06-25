2021 Wimbledon women's odds, picks, predictions: International tennis expert fading Ashleigh Barty
Simona Halep captured her first Wimbledon championship and second career Grand Slam title in 2019, defeating seven-time winner Serena Williams in straight sets. The 29-year-old Romanian is hoping the calf injury she suffered in Rome last month won't prevent her from attempting to become the first woman not named Williams to win back-to-back titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since Steffi Graf in the mid-1990s. Halep, who also won the French Open in 2018, plans to begin the chase when Wimbledon 2021 commences on Monday, June 28.www.cbssports.com