Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

2021 Wimbledon women's odds, picks, predictions: International tennis expert fading Ashleigh Barty

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimona Halep captured her first Wimbledon championship and second career Grand Slam title in 2019, defeating seven-time winner Serena Williams in straight sets. The 29-year-old Romanian is hoping the calf injury she suffered in Rome last month won't prevent her from attempting to become the first woman not named Williams to win back-to-back titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since Steffi Graf in the mid-1990s. Halep, who also won the French Open in 2018, plans to begin the chase when Wimbledon 2021 commences on Monday, June 28.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Steffi Graf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Grand Slam#Romanian#Wimbledon 2021#French#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisLas Cruces Sun-News

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty defeats Karolina Pliskova for first Wimbledon title

After a COVID-19-induced hiatus last year, Wimbledon has a women's champion. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won the title, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday. “It took me a long time to verbalize the fact that I wanted to dare to dream it and say I wanted to win this incredible tournament. … I didn’t sleep a lot last night. I was thinking of all the ‘What-ifs,’” the No. 1-ranked Barty said. “But I think when I was coming out on this court, I felt at home, in a way.”
TennisCBS Sports

Wimbledon 2021 women's final: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolína Plíšková to win second career Grand Slam

Ashleigh Barty, the world No. 1, is the 2021 Wimbledon champion. She defeated No. 8 seed Karolína Plíšková in three sets, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 on Saturday in the women's final in London. It's Barty's second career Grand Slam singles title, with the other being the 2019 French Open. It marks the fourth year the Venus Rosewater Dish has been bestowed to a first-time Wimbledon winner at the All England Club.
Tennismilwaukeesun.com

'Not proud of my Wimbledon tears,' says runner-up Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova said she was "not proud" of her Centre Court tears after losing a rollercoaster Wimbledon final to Ashleigh Barty on Saturday. World number one Barty triumphed 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 to clinch her second Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open. WATCH | 'I never cry' -...
Tennisvavel.com

Angelique Kerber: 2021 resurgence on the grass

The first half of Angelique Kerber’s 2018 season, which culminated in her third Grand Slam title, at Wimbledon, remains arguably the former world number one’s best stint since her hallmark 2016 season to date. Since then, however, the German has not been able to sustain that same form, as she...
TennisPosted by
AFP

Pliskova stands between Barty and emulating Cawley's Wimbledon glory

Ashleigh Barty will fulfil a childhood dream when she plays in Saturday's Wimbledon final but Karolina Pliskova stands in her way of achieving a more significant one. Barty is attempting to win her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown. Pliskova is driven more by proving to her "brutal critics" she was right in sticking to her style of play rather than alter it radically as the former world number one dropped out of the top 10. Whatever happens on Saturday a return to the top 10 beckons for the 29-year-old world number 13 but for the keen angler the catch of the day would be her first Grand Slam title.
TennisThe Independent

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty driven on by disappointment and defeats

Emma Raducanu explains how Wimbledon journey ‘caught up with me’ after being forced to retire. World number one Ashleigh Barty says her determination to win Wimbledon comes from tough defeats she suffered in 2018 and 2019. Ten years on from winning the junior title as a 15-year-old, the Australian can...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Wimbledon 2021 order of play: What time does Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova women’s final start?

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday. Barty, who won at Wimbledon as a junior in 2011, has not dropped a set since the opening round and raised her game once again to defeat 2017 champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round.“I get the chance on Saturday to live out a total dream,” the Australian said after that victory. “This is incredible. This is as close to a good tennis match I will play. Angie brought the best out of me and I knew I had to be at...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Kate and William congratulate Ashleigh Barty on Wimbledon win

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have congratulated Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty on an “incredible” final. Kate and William were watching Saturday’s match from the Royal Box, alongside celebrities and tennis greats as the Australian played her way to success. Keen tennis fan Kate, who is patron of the All...
Wimbledon, NDNapa Valley Register

Wimbledon Tennis: Barty wins Wimbledon for 2nd major

WIMBLEDON, England — Everything came so easily for Ash Barty at the start of the Wimbledon final. Hard to believe one player would grab the first 14 points of a major championship match. Surely, it couldn't stay that one-sided, right? Of course not. Still, Barty used that perfect start and...
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Stars aligned for Barty’s Wimbledon miracle

LONDON (Reuters) – Newly-crowned champion Ash Barty said it was miracle she even had the chance to emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon this year after a race against time to recover from the hip injury she suffered at the French Open. The 25-year-old marked the 50th anniversary of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy