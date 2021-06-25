Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Governor Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Announce Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grants

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez today announced an innovative funding opportunity specifically addressing Illinois fire departments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $1,000,000 will be available to assist approximately 80 impacted fire departments that operate in diverse communities throughout the state. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Illinois Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Treasurer Frerichs Makes Unclaimed Property Or ICash One Of His Priorities

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois’ unclaimed property program – also known as ICash - is one of the state’s oldest consumer protection initiatives. In Illinois, the state treasurer is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and unused rebate cards. Illinois holds more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property. The state treasurer is legally required to return the property to the rightful owners no matter how long it takes. Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

IEA Statement on IDPH's Adoption of the CDC Guidance for Schools

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Education Association released the following statement attributable to IEA President Kathi Griffin: “We are very excited that the Illinois Department of Public Health has decided to adopt the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance for schools. Both agencies are correct that vaccines are the best way to keep students and staff safe and for those who can’t get vaccinated, wearing a mask is the next best option. This news has been highly anticipated. Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jesse White Issues Reminder: Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program Has Begun

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers that electronic verification of automobile insurance has begun, and vehicle owners who are unable to prove insurance will face a license plate suspension and $100 reinstatement fee. Enforcement of the state’s mandatory insurance electronic verification program began on July 1, 2021. Insurance companies are working in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists Continue Reading
Troy, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jay Keeven Retires From Police Work, Accepts Troy City Administrator Post

TROY - Jay Keeven has taken a new professional challenge after he accepted a new position as Troy City Administrator. For Keeven, it is his first time out of policing where he has spent 36 years, but he is excited about the new opportunity. Keeven had a comprehensive career with the Illinois State Police. He left ISP and accepted a position as the City of Edwardsville Chief of Police in 2013 until this past Tuesday, July 6, 2021, when his resignation was accepted and a new police chief was named Continue Reading
Winnebago County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Rockton Fire Sample Tests Confirm Air And Water Quality Are Safe

CHICAGO – As state and local officials continue to work on clean up and remediation efforts after the fire at the Chemtool plant in Winnebago County, samples collected at the site have confirmed air and water quality have not been impacted by the fire and the efforts to extinguish it. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), along with members from the Illinois National Guard (ILNG), have taken a variety of samples including ash, wipe, runoff, and river samples from around Continue Reading
Rockton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul And Winnebago County State's Attorney Hanley File Lawsuit Over Chemical Factory Fire

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley today filed a lawsuit against Chemtool Inc. (Chemtool) over a massive June 14 fire at its facility in Rockton, Illinois. The six-alarm fire burned for several days, caused explosions and prompted evacuations. Raoul and Hanley allege that the fire and efforts to control the fire resulted in smoke, particulate matter and unknown quantities of other contaminants being released into the environment. Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Announces Department Of Education Will Discharge $16 Million In Federal Student Loans For Former Students Of Westwood College

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today applauded the U.S. Department of Education for its decision to discharge $16 million in federal student loans for Illinois borrowers who attended Westwood College’s criminal justice programs. The department’s decision was based on evidence provided by Raoul’s office, which confirmed that Westwood misrepresented students’ ability to become police officers in Illinois and to transfer credits to other schools. “Westwood Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

IDOL Announces Applications For Minors' "work Permits" Can Be Obtained Remotely

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Pritzker signed Senate Bill 696 into law last week, streamlining the process by which minors can seek a work permit in Illinois. Youths under 16 years of age, along with their parents or legal guardian(s), can meet with school issuing officers remotely to obtain a Child Labor Certificate. The option was previously made available as an emergency rule during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 11,000 Child Labor Certificates have been issued to date. Regardless of whether Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County P.I.N. Program Helps First Responders Bridge Communication Gaps

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with Madison County TRIAD and St. John’s Community Care, have combined to bring an important free P.I.N. sticker program. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is using the P.I.N. Sticker Program (Potentially Impaired or Non-Verbal Person) to let first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS partners) know a motorist may have a communication issue, and they may be non-verbal or not able to communicate properly. Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Touchette Regional Hospital To Receive Health Care Transformation Funds To Address Health Equity And Access In The East St. Louis Area

CENTREVILLE - Touchette Regional Hospital is grateful to have its East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership, an investment in health and healthcare in the region, approved by the State of Illinois. The plan will focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to healthcare services, eliminate disparities, and improve overall health for the region. “We are very grateful to Governor J.B. Pritzker, State Senator Christopher Belt, State Representatives LaToya Greenwood Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On July 13

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill. The purpose of the meeting includes: Public Comment Approval of minutes Approval of bill list Rescind Recommendation of 2021-22 GCHS Math Teacher; Employment of 2021-22 two 6th-grade teachers; CJHS 7th-grade science teacher and STEM Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Christopher Grant Convicted in Federal Court for the Murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The U.S. Attorney's Office announced today that Christopher R. Grant, 47, of East St. Louis, faces the possibility of life without parole following his guilty plea earlier today to a series of federal charges in connection with the 2019 murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Trooper Hopkins, 33, was killed in the line of duty while attempting to execute a state search warrant at Grant’s house in East St. Louis. Appearing in federal district court Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Announces First 'All In For The Win' Million-Dollar Winner Is From Chicago

SPRINGFIELD — The first winners of Illinois’ $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery have been chosen in the first drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery. “Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I’m excited we’re able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Schnucks Hosting Company-Wide Career Fair On July 15

ST. LOUIS/ILLINOIS - St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at ALL 110 STORES across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday, July 15. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary. Th Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Probes Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police has issued a report about a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: Illinois Route 148, just north of Flatts School Road, Williamson County WHEN: July 7, 2021 at 10:58 p.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2004 Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' Office Responds To Committee's Failure To Deliver $5 Million In Direct Assistance To St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from administration spokesperson Nick Dunne regarding the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee as well as President Lewis Reed’s refusal to deliver $5 million in direct cash assistance to St. Louis families at today’s meeting. Mayor Jones’ $80 million proposal, which included a provision for $500 targeted one-time financial assistance payments to St. Louis residents, was passed by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment last Continue Reading
Fairview Heights, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

FBI Springfield Organizes Paycheck Protection Program/Economic Injury Disaster Loan Fraud Working Group

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Resident Agency, part of the FBI Springfield Field Office, has organized a working group consisting of federal partners the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG) to combat Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) fraud. The PPP and EIDL are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act designed Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

ICYMI: Removal of $5 Million in Direct Financial Assistance for St. Louis Families Takes Center Stage at City Hall

ST. LOUIS - In his proposal for spending an initial investment in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, President Lewis Reed preserved nearly all of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ $81 million in recommendations she made to get shots in arms, keep families in their homes and address the root causes of crime to improve public safety. Missing however was a $5 million in direct financial assistance in the form of $500 one-time payments to thousands of St. Louis residents and their families. The Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Hails Illinois' Second Ratings Upgrade In Recent Days And The First In Two Decades From S&P Global Ratings

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker hailed the state’s improved bond rating from S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, the second such rating upgrade in recent days. The announcement follows Moody’s credit upgrade and Fitch’s upgraded credit outlook for the state—a trifecta of good news from the three major credit rating agencies. Since taking office, Gov. Pritzker has tirelessly focused on strong and responsible fiscal management, working with the General Assembly to Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy