Saint Louis, MO

At-Large Warrant Issued For Child Abuse Case That Involves 1-Year-Old

RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an At Large warrant on suspect Britneyeaunya Blackmon, 32years of age, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive in St. Louis, for one count of Abuse or Neglect of a Child. A previous mugshot of Blackmon is attached. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only, no 10% bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court Continue Reading

#Child Abuse#At Large#Abuse Case#St
