Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor St. Louis firefighter

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6owo_0af7OgS600

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at fire stations statewide will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a St. Louis firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Rodney Heard died June 15. He had been with the St. Louis Fire Department for more than 22 years. He was 56.

Parson's order announced Friday also calls for flags to fly at half-staff on Monday at the Fire Fighters Memorial and government buildings in the city of St. Louis.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy