Royals’ Hanser Alberto had sunglasses on back of his head and lost a ball in the sun

Talk about a bad team! While going through the worst moments in franchise history, a couple of readers asked me to look at the 2004 doubleheader between the Royals and the Expos. I didn’t recall that specific game, but having more than a bit of morbid curiosity, I agreed to take a look under the hood. Even though the Royals have always been, and will always be, my team, I was a bit disconnected from Kansas City baseball in 2004. Most of my time was spent being a husband and father, working and coaching my son’s baseball and soccer teams. That’s probably a good thing, since those were the dark ages in franchise history. The worst team in franchise history was the 2005 squad, which lost 106 games. The 2004 team gave them a run for their money, finishing at 58 and 104, 34 games back of division-winning Minnesota. Despite having two likely future Hall of Famers on that team, Zach Greinke and Carlos Beltran, the 2004 squad finished last in the league or next to last in almost every meaningful.