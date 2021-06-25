Cancel
KTNV 13 Action News

Truancy diversion program looking for volunteers

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 16 days ago
The truancy diversion program in Clark County is looking for volunteers to help children stay in school.

The program says that skipping school or ditching class can lead to a student dropping out of school entirely and possible criminal activity.

The truancy diversion program gets kids back on track to graduate and helps them succeed.

The program is looking for 20 volunteers who have experience in law enforcement, legal services, social services or education.

Those volunteers will serve as truancy diversion judges and do sessions in the Clark County School District and charter schools.

For more information about the program, call 702-455-1755.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

