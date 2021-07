The most extreme road car of 2021 and the fastest F1 car of 2011 are very different machines, but both share a common goal. The 2021 Bugatti Chiron and a Red Bull Formula One car may both be vehicles at the pinnacle of performance, but they couldn't be more different from one another. The former is a record-breaking luxury car, while the latter is a championship-winning racer whose only luxuries are a form-fitted seat and a removable steering wheel. Throw them head-to-head in a race like YouTube channel Carwow did, though, and you'll find they have one thing in common: They're both brutally fast.