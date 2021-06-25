NFL approves use of alternate helmet starting in 2022

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark has died at the age of 49. Clark's family released a statement Friday announcing his passing, per Kyle Ireland of KSL Sports:. “It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many. Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the Bay Area.