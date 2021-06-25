NFL approves use of alternate helmet starting in 2022
NFL uniforms will be taking on different looks starting in 2022 as the league approved the use of a second helmet for alternate, throwback and color rush uniforms.www.audacy.com
NFL uniforms will be taking on different looks starting in 2022 as the league approved the use of a second helmet for alternate, throwback and color rush uniforms.www.audacy.com
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.https://www.audacy.com/610sports