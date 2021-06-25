Cancel
Pennsylvanians prepare to lose their masks on Monday

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order requiring universal face coverings will be lifted statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28. The health department said it is still urging Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. Those who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

