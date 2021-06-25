Cancel
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | June 25, 2021

By Harry
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index is in bearish pressure today after the release of U.S key inflation data. The inflation data come out at 3.4% YoY which is in line with analysts’ expectations. It seems the index will close the week near the daily SMA 200 and setting up the floor for next week’s trading.

