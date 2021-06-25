Shawn Nygaard: ‘Every family grieves in its own way’

Taking over a well-respected 71-year-old family business is a large responsibility, says Shawn Nygaard. With his wife Sarah, he is purchasing Korsmo Funeral Service from George and Ruth Korsmo. “When you hear the name Korsmo, you immediately associate it with generations of service to families in this community,” he reflects. “This is a sacred responsibility. We want to serve that name well and serve the community just as well as they have.”