Spanish Fork, UT

Spanish Fork mayor recognized for public power efforts

By Connor Richards Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson received an award this week for his public service and support for “the benefits of public power.”. Leifson, who is vice chair of the Utah Municipal Power Agency, which provides power for Spanish Fork and five other cities in Utah, Sanpete and Juab counties, received the Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award from the American Public Power Association during its national conference in Orlando.

