Flash Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Carroll; Fountain; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following areas, in north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Vermillion and Warren. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish across northwest parts of central Indiana by daybreak. Additional rainfall amounts up to an inch are possible which may lead to localized flooding.