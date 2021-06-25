Grammy-nominated artist opens dessert shop in Abbeville

Grammy-nominated artist Koryn Hawthorne is adding business owner to her resume.

The Abbeville native opened her shop "The Peach Cobbler Factory" on Friday.

The dessert shop will serve peach cobbler and other selections like cinnamon rolls, ice cream, and more.

"I'm from here, my family is from here, my church family is from here, so I just wanted to have the opportunity to show that positivity can come from here," said Hawthorne. "And also use it as a way to give back to my hometown and my community."

Hawthorne said the store also brings something new to the community.

"I don't think there are many desserts in this area, especially in the Abbeville area, so I think that people are just really excited to get something sweet and good."

You can head to the store for a sweet treat anytime from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It's located at 106 Broadmoor Drive in Abbeville.

For more information, visit the Peach Cobbler Factory Facebook page .

------------------------------------------------------------

